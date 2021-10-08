Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal breaks bathroom lock while Vidhi Pandya was bathing, gets reprimanded by Karan Kundrra

NEW DELHI: 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Pratik Sehajpal seems to have landed himself in trouble after he unscrewed the bathroom latched from outside while another contestant Vidhi Pandya was having a shower. In a promo shared by the channel, Pratik is seen breaking open the latch of a bathroom in the garden area.

In the previous episode, we had witnessed that 'junglevaasis, in order to teach Pratik a lesson' lock his luggage bag inside the bathroom. This led to massive arguments between Bigg Boss contestants - Pratik, Shamita and Nishant Bhat. Shamita, who feared that her luggage would next be attacked by the 'junglevaasis', hands over one of the three portions of the map to them, thus triggering both Pratik and Nishant.

Coming back to the incident, Vidhi is seen complaining to Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Jay Bhanushali about Pratik. Jay asks her ifshe was inside the bathroom when he broke the latch of the washroom, to which she replied, "Yes, I was bathing inside."

Pratik seems to be unbothered by the allegations from housemates and in his defence says that he doesn't care if there's someone inside the washroom. Karan, who was also visibly upset with Pratik's actions, is seen warning him not to repeat the incident again with a girl ever.

Pratik seems to have been picking fights with almost everyone in the house, be it Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Miesha Iyer, Ieshaan Shegaal, Simba Nagpal or Umar Riaz. The housemates have been annoyed with him since the start when he started giving them instructions to keep their belongings in place and the bathroom area neat. He also triggered the housemates after he hid a map, in order to stop junglevaasis from entering the main house.

The 15th season of Bigg Boss has 16 contestants, including 3 contestants from Bigg Boss OTT.