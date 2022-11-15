Bigg Boss 16: 5 reasons why Tina Datta is a strong contestant!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss season 16 is getting interesting day by day. The recent eviction and re-entry of Archana Gautam has fueled up the internet with opinions and debates happening. To sum up, this week was full of fights and chaos. While there were mixed opinions going on, there was a section of the audience who appreciated actress Tina Datta for her vocal nature and bold personality. Looking at her game play, heated arguments, and game plan, here are five reasons why she is a strong contestant for this season.

1. Strong & Bold Opinions

Tina is someone who has always spoken upfront and stuck to her points boldly. Be it household chores or speaking against the wrong, Datta always speaks it out loud. Her recent stand for Abdu’s captaincy was equally appreciated outside.

Like Seriously #ArchanaGautam ....who are you to decide whether there should be sugar or not...hiding sugar...#TinaDatta you did the right job by taking away the sugar from her room... irritating #ArchanaGautam pic.twitter.com/NmtdGaWgaZ — Preeti Singh (@PreetiSn93) November 11, 2022

2. Style & Fashion On Point

Tina doesn't leave an opportunity to look pleasing and refreshing on the screen. Her outfits, hair styles, subtle makeup has always gotten her eyeballs inside as well as outside the house. She is also one of the best dressed contestants of this season.

3. Entertaining Banters

Give it to her for her wit, humor and entertaining conversations with Bigg Boss. Her fun banters are being loved by the fans and admirers.

4. Competitive Spirit

Tina respects the Bigg Boss game and has always shown her good competitive spirit in the house. Recently, the way she performed for Abdu in the mining task, got her audience applause as well.

5. Game Decoder

The way she decodes other contestant’s games is bang on. In the recent episodes she spoke out about Shalin, and in the past she had out and out exposed many contestants game plans including Gautam and Sumbul.

Who do you think is the strongest contestant in Bigg Boss house this year?