Bigg Boss 16: 5 reasons why Tina Datta is a strong contestant!

Tina Datta has emerged as one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss this year. Here are five reasons why she is one of the most loved contestant in the house.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 01:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Bigg Boss season 16 is getting interesting day by day. The recent eviction and re-entry of Archana Gautam has fueled up the internet with opinions and debates happening. To sum up, this week was full of fights and chaos. While there were mixed opinions going on, there was a section of the audience who appreciated actress Tina Datta for her vocal nature and bold personality. Looking at her game play, heated arguments, and game plan, here are five reasons why she is a strong contestant for this season. 

1. Strong & Bold Opinions  

Tina is someone who has always spoken upfront and stuck to her points boldly. Be it household chores or speaking against the wrong, Datta always speaks it out loud. Her recent stand for Abdu’s captaincy was equally appreciated outside.

2. Style & Fashion On Point 

Tina doesn't leave an opportunity to look pleasing and refreshing on the screen. Her outfits, hair styles, subtle makeup has always gotten her eyeballs inside as well as outside the house. She is also one of the best dressed contestants of this season. 

3. Entertaining Banters 

Give it to her for her wit, humor and entertaining conversations with Bigg Boss. Her fun banters are being loved by the fans and admirers.  

4. Competitive Spirit 

Tina respects the Bigg Boss game and has always shown her good competitive spirit in the house. Recently, the way she performed for Abdu in the mining task, got her audience applause as well. 

5. Game Decoder 

The way she decodes other contestant’s games is bang on. In the recent episodes she spoke out about Shalin, and in the past she had out and out exposed many contestants game plans including Gautam and Sumbul. 

Who do you think is the strongest contestant in Bigg Boss house this year?

Tina DattaTina Datta bigg bossBigg Boss 16Tina Datta gameTina Datta outfitsTina Datta news

