Bigg Boss 16, Day 28 Updates: Gautam chooses captaincy over everybody's food, contestants curse him for taking a 'selfish' decision!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 16, Day 28 starts with Katrina Kaif who is standing outside Salman Khan's house with her 'PhoneBhoot' co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Actors show a glimpse of SK's house, show his living room, gym and even bedroom.

Salman Khan welcomes everybody to the horror night in Bigg Boss 16. All the inmates dress up in Halloween costumes for the 'Shanivaar Ka Vaar' with 'Saam Daam Dand Bhed.'

Salman appreciates Abdu and gives him the Saam task of giving horror garlands to the people he thinks are fake, liars, disrespectful and more. Ankit gets a 'no brain' garland, Sumbul gets 'no respect,' Shalin gets 'no heart,' Tina gets 'no fun' and Priyanka gets 'no truth.'

Daam task begins, SK offers Nimrit to shift in Shiv's room with more than half ration from her room. The actress refuses the choice. SK moves on and offers Gautam the captaincy and asks him to give up the ration of the whole house and guess what, he accepts it.

After Gautam's decision, everybody goes against him and starts screaming. Sajid Khan, Archana and Nimrit lash out on the TV actor for such a poor decision. Everybody else, except Soundarya, calls it a foolish choice. Even the calmest contestant, Abdu gets angry and calls Gautam 'shit people.'

Priyanka and Soundarya try to explain to Gautam that what he did was wrong, he even tries to undo his decision but BB refuses his request. The living room's gate gets locked and a few people enter the house and take away all the ration. Archana literally starts crying.

Salman on the other hand appreciates Gautam for playing an individual game and slams other gharwalas who called themselves his friend for not being able to stay hungry for a few days to help the actor out. SK even calls Soundarya's love fake as even she says that she wants to be with Gautam but not at the stake of food. Salman clarifies that Gautam will only be the captain if he does not get evicted this weekend.

Announcing the elimination of the week, Salman says that Gautam has to come out, he jokes about his eviction. Sajid and Archana get very happy with this decision and start calling out things like 'jaisi karni waisi bharni,' and 'Karma.' Shalin goes to Gautam, SK slams him for not being there with him when he needed to which Shalin says that now he is doing it for humanity. SK again takes a dig at him for saying humanity and medical thing again and again and never showing it.

SK then says that Abdu is eliminated and Nimrit starts crying, Sajid doesn't let him get up either. SK scolds gharwalas for even nominating him and then after scaring everybody off, he says that this week no one's getting evicted. SK and Bigg Boss congratulate Gautam for captaincy, contestants do slow clap for him.

After all this seriousness, the fun banter between Salman and Katrina Kaif begins on the set of Bigg Boss 16. Both play games, dance and even share some laughs. Salman sings 'kinna sona tenu rab ne banaya' for Katrina.

Later, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi enter the sets and enact 'Andaaz Apna Apna' scene in front of SK and Kat. The veteran actor laughs along and hugs Ishaan and Siddhant for their performance.

Ishaan and Siddhant enter the BB house and give bananas to the contestants who have lost all their food for one week. Actors have some fun with the gharwalas whilst Katrina and Salman give them hidden instructions.

Katrina then enters the house with the Dand task, everybody takes a broom to take off a 'bhoot' from their fellow contestant. Most people call Gautam and want his selfishness and greed to go away. Amid the Dand task, Shalin reveals that Tina is crushing on Siddhant and he is jealous.

PhoneBhoot team has fun with the contestants, MC Stan and Siddhant do rap together whereas Ishaan and Shiv groove on 'Zingaat.'

Bigg Boss sends food for the inmates just for tonight. Everybody is a little relieved as they eat the food. Gautam and Soundarya dine alone as they are yet not able to face everyone, especially Gautam.

After dinner, Shiv calms Sajid down as he lost his cool today. He explains to him that this behaviour can be dangerous. The episode ends with a cat-fight between Soundarya and Tina, over Gautam in the bedroom.

One whole week, without food! Everybody is going to be hungry as well as thirsty for Gautam's blood.

Keep watching this space for more updates.