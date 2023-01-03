Bigg Boss 16: Nomination task ends, housemates discuss Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta's closeness

NEW DELHI: The episode begins with Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sajid Khan and Nimrit Kaur discussing Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta's proximity and closeness during MC Stan's New Year's performance. All the contestants expressed that Shalin-Tina's recent closeness to each other was fake and they did it just for the cameras.

Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma also discuss Tina and Shalin's relationship. Both think that the relationship is fake and unreal. Archana said that the dance of Tina and Shalin was just for being seen on the cameras and even the audience could feel that. Both laughed and kept making fun.

Nimrit teases Shiv and says that Priyanka has become his new best friend. Shiv denies it.

Shalin, Tina, and Priyanka hug and wish each other a happy new year.

Tina tells Shalin that the part should not have happened. Shalin asks the reason and Tina replies that because of the part we both reconciled. Shalin says it is a good thing. Seeing them sitting together and talking to each other, Soundarya and Archana make fun of them and start mimicking them.

Both discuss that their relationship is of convenience and they are doing this just to stay in the show.

Archana says that both Shalin and Tina have mutual and common friends and that is why they have decided that they will stay low key till the last month of the show and then will pretend to be in love so that they will reach at least top 3.

Abdu Rozik hugs Tina and Shalin and wishes them happy new year. He leaves and tells them to hug each other. Tina replies that it was just on new year event only. Abdu laughs and tells them their relationship is confusing because at one moment they are friends and in the other moment they start fighting.

Priyanka tells Shalin and Tina that everyone raised eyebrows on them when they were dancing in the new year party. She says that they both should stay as friends always and not just on a particular occasion because it looks fake. Tina tells Shalin that if they fight again, he should come and apologize to her and he agrees.

Tina and Nimrit got into a verbal brawl over hygiene issues in the kitchen. The two mock each other.

Bigg Boss calls Archana and Shiv to the confession room, where the two open up about the concert night and express their views on the relationship between Shalin and Tina. They refer to it as fake chemistry.

Housemates engage in a special nomination task and the garden area turns into a village.

The wheel of fortune allows contestants the opportunity to save one candidate from nomination while nominating another.

The nominees for the week are Tina, Sajid, Shalin, Soundarya, Archana, Sreejita and Sumbul.

Sreejita said that although though Sajid claims he doesn't care about nominations, he actually feels terrible when nominated and Sajid got furious with her comment.

Nimrit and MC Stan enter the confession room and discuss Shalin and Tina's relationship. They both describe their bond as "fake."

Archana questions Shalin about his connection with Tina and her closeness with her on the night of the concert, but Shalin responds in denial.