Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot to recreate Ayushmann Khurrana's role from Dream Girl

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 08:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: The latest season of Salman Khan-hosted reality show 'Bigg Boss' has been keeping audiences entertainment with regular twists and turns in the house. In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bigg Boss decided to lighten up the mood in the house and assigns the contestants with some activities. Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer, among others are asked by the Bigg Boss to enact some iconic scenes from films and television shows. 

As per reports, while Shalin is asked to immitate Ayushmann Khurrana's character from 'Dream Girl', Tina Datta is asked to recreate some of the scenes from her popular daily soap 'Uttaran' and 'Naagin 6'. To make it further interesting, Bigg Boss pair up contestants as partners while they recreate the scene. Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare are asked to take a cue from the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl.

A source said, "Shalin Bhanot is given the role of girl in call center flirting with a customer just like Ayushmaan's character from 'Dream Girl'. Shiv Thakare will give the cues as the caller." The source added that Archana Gautam will play the role of Kiara from Naagin 6 while Soundarya will recreate the villain's role of Mahek from Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama. 

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors and is also available for streaming on Voot. 

