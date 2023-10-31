Bigg Boss 17, Day 15 Written Updates: Aishwarya Sharma, Vicky Jain Break Into Massive Fight

New Delhi: In the latest twist 'Bigg Boss 17', the master of the house is serving drama in heaps and putting love to the test. In tonight's episode, the audience is drawn into a love triangle involving Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar, and the complicated relationship statuses among them are bringing chaos to the house of 'Dil'.





Abhishek, who is Isha's former flame, is heartbroken because his ex is moving on to the next relationship with Samarth, and he's witnessing the love they share up close. Isha sets the record straight by revealing that her intention was not to part ways with Abhishek. She divulges that Abhishek's peculiar behavioral patterns drove her to the edge. She confesses that she found solace in Samarth, who offered her the kind of affection she had been yearning for all along. With this closure, will Abhishek finally focus on the game now?When Isha tells Samarth about this, he riles up. He goes to fight with Abhishek but he is in the shower. Later, Abhishek comes out of the washroom and both of them fight.The makaan of 'Dil' is falling apart as a huge argument erupts between Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma. Vicky Jain comments on an issue between Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya in jest, which does not go down well with Aishwarya.Vicky makes some jokes about their marriage which annoys Aishwarya. An enraged Aishwarya asserts that Vicky should investigate his marital problems and avoid discussing her bond with her husband Neil Bhatt. Will the love stories in the house weather all the storms?Arun Mashettey and Munawar Faruqui argue about wasting food. Munawar asks Arun to not waste food like he did the other day. Arun replies that he never wastes food, however, he had to throw the dal because it turned bad. Munawar gets a little disturbed by Arun's tone. Khanzaadi enters the conversation and comments on Arun's tone. Both Arun and Khanzaadi get into a fight.Neil and Aishwarya argue about Vicky's comments on their marriage. Aishwarya argues with Neil for not stopping him and the latter says that he tried to shut Vicky. He did not entertain his views on their marriage. Aishwarya yells at Neil and he in turn asks her to keep a low tone. She leaves the conversation.Later, Aishwarya brings up the jokes that Vicky made about their marriage. Both Aishwarya and Vicky get into a heated argument. Neil enters the fight and charges at Vicky. Both Neil and Aishwarya fight with Vicky for his remarks on women and marriage.Ankita tries to pacify Aishwarya and Neil and says that Vicky does not want to hurt or target anybody. She shares Vicky used to share that equation with Aishwarya but now he must stop.