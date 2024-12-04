Shalini Passi, who gained significant attention with her debut on Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, has recently been making waves with rumours suggesting that she might enter the highly anticipated Bigg Boss 18, hosted by superstar Salman Khan.

The reports have created quite a buzz among fans of the show, as Shalini has become a well-known figure in the entertainment circuit due to her glamorous lifestyle and outspoken personality. Bigg Boss, which is known for its drama and unpredictable twists, would surely see an added dimension with Shalini’s presence.

When SCREEN reached out to Shalini for confirmation about her participation in the show, she chose not to directly address the rumours. Instead, she reacted with a playful laughing emoji, leaving fans and the media to speculate about her involvement.

While Shalini’s response has kept everyone guessing, the speculation continues to grow. If she does decide to enter Bigg Boss 18, it could add another layer of excitement to an already star-studded season. Fans are eager to see if the queen of fabulousness will make her way into the controversial house, ready to stir things up with her bold personality.

For now, it remains to be seen whether Shalini will join Bigg Boss 18, but one thing is for sure, the drama and intrigue surrounding her possible entry are only just beginning.