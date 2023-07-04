Bigg Boss OTT 2, Day 17 Written Updates: Housemates Go Against Jiya After She Becomes Captain

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 17 had a slow, lazy start as the housemates, especially the captain Abhishek felt sleepy. Punishing the housemates, BB introduced a new 'Satta badal challenge' to change the captain of the house.

The tides have turned post the new captaincy challenge. Jia is crowned as the new captain giving her the power to nominate one contestant. With the coveted title now firmly in her grasp, Jia wasted no time in wielding her newfound power, sending shockwaves through the house by nominating the unsuspecting Pooja Bhatt.

The decision to nominate Pooja was a calculated move by Jia, strategically ensuring her own safety for the week. A smart gameplay, Jia strategically targeted Pooja, a strong contender and a force to be reckoned with. This unexpected twist left the other contestants scrambling to reassess their alliances and devise new strategies to secure their positions in the house.

In the BB OTT 2 house, Jad, Jia and Avinash discuss their toxic past relationships. Jia opens up about being involved in a relationship that took her very long to get out of. While she knew that this wasn’t the right person, she said “I was so in love that I couldn’t get out. Everyone tried but I just couldn’t. It took me a year to finally leave that behind”.

Amid all this, Falaq clears the air with Manisha on her fight with Bebika, about nominations and a lot of things that were left unsaid.

Later in the day, new captain Jiya was given the duty to distribute the ration to the housemates according to their behavior. This distributed ration will be the contestant's personal ration for the entire week. There are a total of 7 baskets, with number 1 being the biggest and 7th, being the tiniest.

Jiya distributed the ration, but not fairly as objected by Bigg Boss himself. She put her favourites first and Manisha in last, as they had an ugly spat over sleeping outside the bedroom because of Rani's health issues.

Jiya's Verdict sends Manisha Rani to jail as according to her she is the one who has broken most rules.

