Bigg Boss OTT 2, Day 49 Written Updates: Captain Abhishek Mahlan Unleashes Hell On Housemates

New Delhi: The show started with a bouquet of emotions, while Elvish confessed his love for Alia Bhatt, the vestiges of the captaincy task still bothered Pooja Bhatt. Making the morning bitter, Bebika picked on an argument with Jiya.

Abhishek, as the last captain of the season, chose Bebika for today's task to wash dirty clothes. While Bebika batted furiously on the clothes, Avinash got concerned if Abhishek will punish his friends Manisha, Elvish or Jiya if at all.

Thereafter, Abhishek chose Manisha for the next punishment which involved polishing shoes. For the final punishment, Abhishek elected Avinash and Jiya as the former didn't find the duo audacious enough to voice their opinions on the face. Avinash took offence and objected the captain's decision and denied doing the task. As a result, the house got minimal ration. This triggered a long impending intense fight where damaging and insulting slurs were exchanged between Abhishek and Avinash. However, Bigg Boss made the mood lighter by offering snacks to the house.



As the housemates continue to navigate through twists and turns, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 journey remains unpredictable and filled with dramatic moments. Keep watching for the evolving dynamics inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as we inch closer to the finale week.