Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'Dream Girl 2' Cast Ayushman Khurrana, Ananya Pandey To Grace The Grand Finale - Watch

Ayushmann and Ananya won't just be making an appearance; if rumors are to be believed, they will also be unveiling a song from their upcoming movie, "Dream Girl," and encouraging everyone to dance along. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 02:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Bigg Boss OTT 2: 'Dream Girl 2' Cast Ayushman Khurrana, Ananya Pandey To Grace The Grand Finale - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Get ready for an exciting surprise! Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday are all set to make a special appearance at the much-awaited grand finale of BIGG BOSS OTT 2. The dynamic duo from "Dream Girl 2" will share the stage with the charismatic host, Salman Khan. 

 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

That's not all! Ayushmann and Ananya won't just be making an appearance; if rumors are to be believed, they will also be unveiling a song from their upcoming movie, "Dream Girl," and encouraging everyone to dance along. So, get ready for some thrilling and exciting moments that will light up the stage. With Ayushmann's charm and Ananya's uniqueness, the grand finale will be both captivating and competitive, promising an extraordinary show.

Tune in to JioCinema on 14th August at 9:00 PM and witness the entertainment soar as Dream Girl 2's star cast adds a dash of star-studded charm to the already spectacular BIGG BOSS OTT 2 GRAND FINALE.

