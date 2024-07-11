Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Asks Vishal Pandey To Wear Salwar Suit, Actor Calls Him 'Saasu Maa'

Bigg Boss OTT 3: The new rivals in the house are Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey and after the slap incident the instigation game between each other is on. In the latest episode, Armaan was seen bringing down Vishal's Pandey family and making nasty comments about him. Ranveer Shorey interfered and asked Armaan to cool it down and sit separately but still, the YouTuber continued to pass his comments and the war of words between the two reached to peak where Armaan told Vishal to turn into a girl and named him 'Vishali'. And even asked him to wear a salwar suit. While he called him 'Saasu Maa'.

Armaan was seen telling to Vishal, "Jabtak hun yaha nominate hun. Tujhe chaatne ki zaroorat hai. Dhang se chaat." To which Vishal replied, "Ok fine. Jao tum chugliyaan karo saasu maa. Armaan then calls Vishal, "Macchar. Chamche, chup ho jaa. Dekh li teri aukaat”. Later both call each other chamche, Armaan then takes a jibe at Vishal and says, “Vishali hai tu Vishali yaha ki. Ab ki baar main bolta hun, ek badhiya sa suit bhijwao Vishali ke liye. Main chahta hun ek ribbon bhi bhejwana mujhe chottiyan karni hai iski”.

#ArmaanMalik got the boost by #BiggBossOTT3 team for slapping #VishalPandey, not only did he jut get evicted, but he got awarded

1 Lakh rupees cheque, that's why he is poking Vishal as he wants to slap Vishal again & get more rewards. Janta is waitingpic.twitter.com/U5L8oZnrDz — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) July 10, 2024

Armaan and Kritika have been fighting with almost everyone in the house. In the episode, Kritika was also seen locking horns with Sana Makbul and made it clear to her that no one is her friend her except her husband.

