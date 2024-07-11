Advertisement
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Asks Vishal Pandey To Wear Salwar Suit, Actor Calls Him 'Saasu Maa'

Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey get into a heated argument once again; stoop lower to another level.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 04:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss OTT 3: The new rivals in the house are Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey and after the slap incident the instigation game between each other is on. In the latest episode, Armaan was seen bringing down Vishal's Pandey family and making nasty comments about him. Ranveer Shorey interfered and asked Armaan to cool it down and sit separately but still, the YouTuber continued to pass his comments and the war of words between the two reached to peak where Armaan told Vishal to turn into a girl and named him 'Vishali'. And even asked him to wear a salwar suit. While he called him 'Saasu Maa'.

Armaan was seen telling to Vishal, "Jabtak hun yaha nominate hun. Tujhe chaatne ki zaroorat hai. Dhang se chaat." To which Vishal replied, "Ok fine. Jao tum chugliyaan karo saasu maa.  Armaan then calls Vishal, "Macchar. Chamche, chup ho jaa. Dekh li teri aukaat”. Later both call each other chamche, Armaan then takes a jibe at Vishal and says, “Vishali hai tu Vishali yaha ki. Ab ki baar main bolta hun, ek badhiya sa suit bhijwao Vishali ke liye. Main chahta hun ek ribbon bhi bhejwana mujhe chottiyan karni hai iski”.

Armaan and Kritika have been fighting with almost everyone in the house. In the episode, Kritika was also seen locking horns with Sana Makbul and made it clear to her that no one is her friend her except her husband.
 

