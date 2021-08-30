Bigg Boss OTT day 22 written update: Shamita Shetty, Akshara Singh, Neha Bhasin among 5 nominated

New Delhi: Monday's episode of Bigg Boss OTT saw a total of five members, including Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Akshara Singh, Divya Bhasin and Milind Gaba getting nominated after the 'letter' task.

A special 'coconut' task was conducted inside the house where all contestants were asked to prove their connections with their partners by having to bring the coconut to their lips by shimmying. As per the rule, the contestants were not allowed to touch and even let the coconut fall on the ground. Eventually, Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin were declared winners of the task with the latter even winning a hamper for it.

Later, two more tasks were held - 'Friend Request Board' followed by 'Keechad'. The first task shows Milind and Neha Bhasin sorting out their issues whereas the other one makes contestants fill pots of the contestant who has done enough sins in the house.

Later, Shamita is seen discussing her previous relationships with Raqesh Bapat. Meanwhile, Divya is seen telling Millind and Akshara to mend things with Shamita and Raqesh as that would help the win the captaincy task.

The day ends with housemates celebrating Akshara Singh's birthday in the house, after all the emotional moments.