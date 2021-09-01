हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nia Sharma

Bigg Boss OTT: First wild card entry Nia Sharma becomes new 'Boss Lady' of the house!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Nia Sharma and first wild card entry of Bigg Boss OTT has finally entered the house. As soon as she made the grand entry, Bigg Boss announced that Nia will be the new 'Boss Lady' of the house. 

All the housemates greated her with lot of love initially while some looked tensed with her entry others were speculating that whom she would choose as her connection in the house. 

In the recent episodes we have seen Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana were announced as the first contenders for 'Boss Man' and 'Boss Lady' positions.

Earlier, Bigg Boss exhibited the power of 'Boss Man' and 'Boss Lady', as Pratik Sehajpal and Neha Bhasin got the power to save any one contestant from elimination. While Pratik rooted for Nishant Bhat, Neha wanted to save her bestie Shamita Shetty, after a long discussion and convincing, Pratik decided to go ahead with Neha's decision and they both decided to save Shamita.

While this happened, Bigg Boss gave the audience a chance to save one more contestant and after the voting closed, it was revealed that the audience had saved Nishant. Contestants who are nominated for the weekend are Divya Agarwal, Millind Gaba and Akshara Singh.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot (@voot)

'Bigg Boss OTT' streams on Voot.

