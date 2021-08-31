Bigg Boss OTT: Nia Sharma to bring 'toofan' inside the house as first wild card entry - new promo

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT is all set to witness more dhamaka and drama as the makers have roped in popular TV actress Nia Sharma as the first wild card contestant on the show. Yes, you read that right.

The new promo which is shared by Nia on her official Instagram handle, suggests so. She wrote, “See you all Tomorrow..

In the video, Nia can be seen sharing the news with her fans that she will be part of the most-controversial show. Clad in an all-white outfit, the Naagin actress can be seen in a hotel room where she is probably under quarantine before entering the house. She even heard saying in the promo, “Ab game khelne ka time aa gya hai, ghar mein toofan lane ka time aa gya hai.”

For the unversed, in the recent Sunday Ka Vaar episode, Karan Johar announced that a wild card entry will take place soon after which everyone in the house had been on the edge.

Currently, the contestants who are locked up in Bigg Boss OTT house are Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Millind Gaba, Akshara Singh, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Muskaan Jattana and Divya Agarwal.

Bigg Boss OTT is hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, and will last for six weeks and is currently in its fourth week. The 15th edition of the televised version of the show will be hosted by Salman Khan.

Will Nia will be able to change the dimensions in the house? Well, only time will tell.

As contestants will have to buckle up as she will surely be breaking some hearts and of course making her connection!!

