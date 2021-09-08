हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss OTT: Gauahar Khan blasts Divya Agarwal for embarrassing Neha Bhasin over unwashed undergarments

In last night's episode of Bigg Boss OTT, we saw a fight taking place between Neha Bhasin and Divya Aggarwal over the former's undergarments lying unattended in the sink area of the house. Now, former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan took to social media to slam Divya for embarrassing a woman over 'something so private and intimate'. 

Bigg Boss OTT: Gauahar Khan blasts Divya Agarwal for embarrassing Neha Bhasin over unwashed undergarments
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress-model and former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan blasted Bigg Boss OTT contestant Divya Agarwal over the 'innerwear episode' that took place in the house. It so happened when singer Neha Bhasin mistakenly leaves her unwashed undergarment near the sink area. When Divya spots it, she points it out, leading to a disagreement between the two girls. 

Gauahar, who is known for voicing out her opinion on Bigg Boss episodes, chastised Divya for 'embarrassing' another girl for 'something so private.' 

She wrote, "Leaving an unwashed undergarment for the first Time Out is a mistake , as a girl urself , how can u make it so embarrassing for another girl ???? Calling it disgusting n making it public n causing a girl so much embarrassment on something so intimate, very sad . #sick."

Meanwhile, fans of Divya Agarwal came in support of the actress-dancer and criticised Gauahar for her selective judgement. Some of them wrote in the comment box that it was Shamita who first enquired about the undergarments in the sink area. 

Bigg Boss OTT

One user wrote, "How is shaming a woman on their periods not disgusting for you? And did you forget that Neha shamed Moose on her dirty clothes in the washroom. You need to look at both the sides, maybe #DivyaAgarwal #Shamita both said disgusting, so how only divya is wrong?"

While the fight continues, this time the nominated contestants of Bigg Boss OTT are Divya Agarwal, Muskaan Jattana, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty.

