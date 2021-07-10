हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'Couldn't help her much, feel sad about it': Shweta Tiwari on daughter Palak Tiwari's debut

TV actress Shweta Tiwari reveals she could not provide her daughter Palak with as much support as she wanted to as she belonged to the television industry.

Mumbai: Shweta Tiwari is a proud mother as daughter Palak Tiwari gets ready for her debut in Bollywood with the horror film, "Rosie: The Saffron Chapter". However, the television star regrets the fact that she could not provide Palak with much beyond her support because she primarily belongs to a different industry.

"I feel very proud because everything that she got, she did it with her hard work and her auditions. I was just there to support her. I could not provide her anything else being in a different industry. (I belong to) The TV industry and she is going to enter the film industry," Shweta told IANS.

Shweta, 40, has been a part of the television industry for over two decades now. She gained popularity with her performance as Prerna Sharma Bajaj in "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", and later featured in shows such as "Parvarrish", "Begusarai" and "Mere Dad Ki Dulhan".

"The way of working in these two industries are absolutely different. I think I could not help her much, which I feel sad about. She is such a hardworking girl and I am so proud of her," the actress added.

Shweta will soon be seen in the 11th season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi" hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Colors.

