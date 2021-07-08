Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Nikki Tamboli opens up on dating life, reveals why she'd rather stay single!

New Delhi: TV actress Nikki Tamboli, who gained immense fame after featuring in Bigg Boss 14 has become a beloved personality among viewers and has amassed a huge social media following. Apart from TV shows, she's starred in hit music videos such as 'Shanti', 'Number Likh' further expanding her fan base. Now, she is all set to let fans witness her in the adventure-reality TV show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' hosted by Rohit Shetty.

The actress, who experienced a personal tragedy recently, showed great strength and resilience, choosing to dedicate herself to her work. In a recent interview, Nikki opens up on her experience of shooting for the show in Cape Town along with her friends and fellow contestants Shweta Tiwari and Divyanka Tripathi, and how she pulled herself up after her brother's tragic demise.

Here are some excerpts from the interview:

Q. This is your second reality show in a row, what is it about the format that you like?

A. In reality shows, you get an opportunity to be real. I don’t know how many people stay true to themselves, especially in this industry, where people are so image-conscious (not everyone but a few), and I like being real, on the face, so by doing reality shows I get an opportunity to be real and entertain my fans.

Q. You will be seen doing some terrific stunts in the show. Any particular fear you were able to overcome?

A. None. I didn't go there to overcome my fears. To be honest, you don’t overcome fear in one or two attempts, it takes years, sometimes even a lifetime. There was no scenario like ‘overcome fear’ for me. It was all about experience, how much I enjoyed it, did I even try, how much I entertained my fans. This one month of my life has been the best time of my life. Although I didn’t think I would be able to enjoy myself so much because I had just lost my brother and I had gone with a mindset that I won’t speak to anyone, keep crying, but no… nothing like this happened. Things were opposite and I thoroughly enjoyed myself.

Q. Your commitment to work is commendable. You shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 at a time you were dealing with a personal tragedy, the death of your brother. How did cope in that phase?

A. There's something called passion and I am very passionate about my profession. I love to act and if it is a reality show, well, nothing like it. I just love reality shows. Then comes commitments. If you are passionate about your work then you will never back out of your commitments. I remember I had told my brother that I will be doing Khatron Ke Khiladi and he was very excited. He knows I fear a lot of things but he told me that he is sure that just like the way I entertained my fans in Bigg Boss 14, I’ll do the same here as well. He never asked me to win Bigg Boss 14 or Khatron Ke Khiladi. His motto was…'you go and let and your fans see how entertaining you are'. Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi are totally different formats and I wanted my fans to see both my avatars. I was very focused that I have to go because had my brother been alive he would have sent me, come what may! So, when my brother is not around, why shouldn’t I go? My brother is no more, it was his wish was for me to go (for Khatron Ke Khiladi). Whether he is alive or dead, I can’t disappoint him.

Q. Who were your pillars of support at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot?

A. Abhinav Shukla, Aastha Gill, Arjun Bijlani. It was easier to gel with Abhinav since we have worked together. We are very good friends. Aastha and Arjun too. It’s so sweet of them that they accepted me the way I am and inspite of me not being able to do few stunts. They were always very supportive.

Q. What was your equation like with Shweta Tiwari and Divyanka Tripathi, the two senior-most female stars of the industry in the Khaton Ke Khiladi 11 gang?

A. Divyanka (Tripathi) and Shweta (Tiwari) are super cool. Shweta, I feel is very interesting because she has a great sense of humour. Divyanka on the other hand is very daring. She is very inspiring in the sense that she will never say ‘this won’t happen’, she’ll just go for it and win it. She is fab! They both are very entertaining and loving.

Q. You kept teasing fans with pictures from the shoot. While you got a lot of love, along with the positivity there's negativity on social media as well. Do you get affected by trolls?

A. I love my fans. In fact, to all those who troll, I would want to give my love. Genuinely, after losing my brother, I believe in giving love. You can’t hold onto negative things or hate those who troll. I just want to spread positivity.

Q. Because of your carefree attitude and outspoken nature, a lot of people sometimes misunderstand you as rude or someone who has air around her. Does that bother you?

A. No it doesn’t bother me. People who have worked with me and my friends exactly know who I am. In this industry, everyone speaks to one another to get feedback about a person and the work experience with him/her. And people always talk good about me. They say things like 'I am the most humble person they have worked with'. What else do I want! I got that image because of Bigg Boss. The audience did not tag me with that image. The contestants had categorised and tagged me that way and that is how the audience got the signal. But had I been that bad, the audience would not have voted for me to be in the top 3.

Q. Are you in touch with Salman Khan, your 'Bigg Boss 14' show host?

A. Not really. But I would love to do a film with Salman sir, I am just waiting for an opportunity.

Q. You recently spoke about not having the time for casual relationships. So, are you seeing someone and considering a serious proposal?

A. I am not seeing anyone. After losing my brother, I have become very serious about my life and I don’t want to waste anyone’s life. I don’t have time for casual relationships.