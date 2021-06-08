Devoleena Bhattacharjee hits back at Nia Sharma for trolling her comment on Pearl V Puri rape case

New Delhi: Twitter turned into a battleground after actress Nia Sharma took a dig at actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee who earlier slammed netizens for ‘cursing’ the minor girl who complaint against actor Pearl V Puri of rape.

Nia, who has been vocal in supporting actor Pearl V Puri and had earlier tweeted, “Dear privileged Girls and Women, Do not make the heinous allegations of rape and molestation so frivolous and casual that it ceases to hold any value for posterity. @pearlvpuri You have my support” took a dig at Devoleena’s tweet supporting the minor.

"Didi ko koi bata do dharna and candle march nahi kar sakte pandemic hai abhi bhi (Someone please tell big sister that we cannot have a strike and candle march as the pandemic is still on). Also Didi needs to practice her dance before she makes those pathetic dance reels thinking she’s nailing them," read Nia’s tweet.

Hitting back at Nia, Devoleena tweeted, “Please Choti ko koi bato do sirf fashion skills dikhane se koi insaan nahi banta hai.Acchi soch aur acche dil ki zarurat hoti hai jiski kami dikh rahi hai (Please somebody tell the younger one that nobody becomes a good human just by showing fashion skills. Good thinking and a good heart is necessary, the lack of which is seen).And whether i nailed my reels or no let my fans decide.Yahan pe bhi judge ban gayee (Here also she has become a judge). Rather focus on your photoshoots."

In another tweet the actress continued, “And waise all my tweets were for those who are abusing,trolling & cursing,naming the 7 yrs old girl a gold digger.Mirchi choti ko kyun lagi (Why is the younger one getting offended)?Or May be she is one of them who reacts reading articles without checking the truth & facts," she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

On June 6, the actress had blasted at those who are 'cursing' the minor in the case.

Actor Pearl V Puri is charged for raping a minor girl in 2019 and is booked under the section of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is currently under custody.

The actor has received immense support from his industry friends including Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Suyyash Rai among others.