Pearl V Puri rape case: TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee blasts trolls for 'cursing' the victim, says 'karma will surely hit back'

New Delhi: Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who is quite active on social media, recently took to Twitter to speak up on the Pearl V Puri rape controversy that has been dominating headlines for the past few days.

She urged netizens to refrain from jumping to conclusions on Pearl's innocence or guilt and slammed trolls for cursing the little girl who's the victim in the case.

She wrote, "Har ek cheez ka mazaak banakar rakha hai.Support karna hai na? So go to the police station,court.Go & fight there.But atleast dont get your dirty mind here to talk shit about that little girl. Blood go & do candle march there to release him."

Har ek cheez ka mazaak banakar rakha https://t.co/GnsAQ7O0Vd karna hai na? So go to the police station,court.Go & fight there.But atleast dont get your dirty mind here to talk shit about that little girl.Blood go & do candle march there to release him.. — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 6, 2021

As per Devoleena's other tweet, some netizen had revealed the victim's identity in the public domain. The actress was furious about this and expressed that the person behind this should be go to jail.

Maa Baap ne insaaniyat sikhayee hoti toh jakaar 7 saal ki bacche k Maa k insta account pe gadho ki tarah comment karne se pehle 100 baar sochte.And who bloody ever revealed the identity of the child should also be behind the bars.I hope you or your dear ones wudn’t go thru this. — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 6, 2021

For the unversed, a minor girl had filed a case against the actor some years back alleging that Pearl took sexual favours from her on the pretext of getting her work in TV.

Ekta Kapoor responded to this news by claiming that the charges are false and in an Instagram post, revealed that she has voice notes from the victim's mother refuting the charges.

On Saturday (June 5), actor Pearl V Puri had been taken into custody and was booked for raping a minor girl and under the section of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) DCP, Zone 2, Sanjay Patil. However, later, there were reports of him receiving bail on the same day.

Pearl V Puri earned stardom for featuring in Ekta Kapoor's productions Naagin 3 (2018–19) and Bepanah Pyaar (2019–20) respectively.

He was first seen in the 2013 TV show Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat, followed by Phir Bhi Na Maane...Badtameez Dil, Meri Saasu Maa and Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha among others. He played a key role in Brahmarakshas 2.