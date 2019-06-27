Dish TV India launches Cricket World Cup Anthem to support Team India

Celebrating the cricket world cup spirit, Dish TV India Limited, the world's largest single-country DTH Company has launched a unique anthem 'Sirf Fan Nahi, Dishkiyaon Fan' for all the cricket fans to cheer for Team India. The anthem is a part of its ongoing contest Dishkiyaon Cup', wherein participants can predict match winners and win exciting prizes.

Capturing the emotions of cricket fans, the Dishkiyaon Fan anthem embodies the spirit of the brand tagline 'Dish Nahi Dishkiyaon Hai Yeh'. In order to participate, cricket enthusiasts are invited to perform on the anthem and showcase their inner talent in various innovative ways using #DishkiyaonFan. The contestants need to upload their video entries on social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. The best-selected entries will win exciting prizes. Since its launch, several entries have been pouring in from across the country with fans showcasing their unique talent.

Watch the music anthem:



Commenting on the initiative, Mr Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head, Marketing, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “We are thrilled to launch our world cup anthem for all the cricket fans in the country and urge them to come forward and show their love and support for cricket and Team India. With the #DishkiyaonFan anthem, we intend to bring alive the cricket frenzy in a unique 'Dishkiyaon' way. We, at Dish TV, always focus on delivering innovative and engaging content to our customers and this engagement program is a step in the same direction.”

The #DishkiyaonFan contest primarily runs on DishTV's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram page. Additionally, this contest will also be amplified with the best entries being featured on Dish TV's unique entertainment blog/destination -Dishopedia

To be eligible for participation, the contestant should follow all three social pages of DishTV-

@Facebook - Dish TV India Facebook

@Instagram - Dishtv.India

@Twitter - DishTV_India