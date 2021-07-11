Aly Goni, Toshi Sabri and Vindu Dara Singh prep up for Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya’s wedding! Watch

New Delhi: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar who are all set to get married on July 16 are leaving no stone unturned in order to make their special day even more special for each other.

Recently, the duo was spotted for a quick lunch date at a popular Mumbai restaurant ahead of the wedding.

While having a small pap-talk, Rahul revealed that the marriage preparations are going on in full swing. He also thanked all of them for their best wishes. The video was shared by one of his fan pages.

Apart from that, new videos and photos are going viral on social media, where all his friends can be seen preparing for some dance performance ahead of the marriage.

In the videos, Rahul’s close friends Aly Goni, Toshi Sabri and Vindu Dara Singh were also seen at dance rehearsals for the wedding functions.

Other than that, the beautiful couple was also seen busy preparing for their grand, much-awaited wedding. Recently, they were seen practising for their sangeet dance in a viral video which left fans even more exciting about their marriage.

In the viral video, shared by ace photographer Viral Bhayani, Disha is seen wearing a maxi dress and practising her moves with a dance instructor and so is Rahul. The two are also seen dancing together for a sequence in which they look utterly adorable.

On July 6, the duo had taken to their respective Instagram handles and made the announcement in the form of a wedding invite. Rahul and Disha's wedding date has been locked for July 16, 2021, leaving fans excited.

For the unversed, Rahul confessed his love to Disha on the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Since then, they've been together through thick and thin.

Disha Parmar made her debut in the 2012 daily soap Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. She has featured in several ad commercials as well. She was later seen in Woh Apna Sa TV show and received viewers' love as well.