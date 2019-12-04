हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshammiya signs 'Indian Idol' contestant Sunny Hindustani for a song

While shooting for the upcoming episode, Sunny Hindustani performed on the song "Sanu ek pal chain".

Mumbai: Singer Himesh Reshammiya, who replaced Anu Malik as a judge on the ongoing season of "Indian Idol", has signed contestant Sunny Hindustani for a song in Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming film.

This week, "Indian Idol" celebrates nineties nostalgia. Renowned singers Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal will grace the sets and boost the confidence of the top 10 contestants.

On listening to Sunny's voice, Himesh got so impressed that he immediately signed the budding talent for a new song.

"I have been a follower of the show and have heard Sunny sing on television but listening to you live made me fall for your singing even more. The honesty with which you sing is clearly visible in your eyes and I advise you to not loose it. This is what is going to make you successful," Himesh said.

"Indian Idol 11" airs on Sony TV.

 

