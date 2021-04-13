हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor drops teaser of new cookery show Star Vs Food, says 'hands are aching' while grating cheese in kitchen - Watch

Kareena Kapoor took to social media and dropped a teaser of her show which will premiere on Discovery+ on April 15. 

Kareena Kapoor drops teaser of new cookery show Star Vs Food, says &#039;hands are aching&#039; while grating cheese in kitchen - Watch

New Delhi: The B-Town glam diva Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in a brand new show titled - Star Vs Food. The cookery show will also see celebrities such as Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Pratik Gandhi of 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' fame. 

Kareena Kapoor took to social media and dropped a teaser of her show which will premiere on Discovery+ on April 15. She wrote in the caption: Anyone who knows the Kapoor clan, knows how much we love to eat! I’m excited to finally be able to share a sneak peek at @discoveryplusin’s #StarVsFood. It was love at first bite for me creating the mouthwatering Pizza. Thank you Chef Sarita Pereira for your patience! You were amazing! Don’t forget to catch the premiere on 15th April only on discovery+ Also excited to see what @arjunkapoor, @malaikaaroraofficial, @karanjohar, @pratikgandhiofficial whip up!

In the promo, Kareena can be seen grating the cheese inside the kitchen and says 'hands are aching'. Also, there are fun moments captured with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and Pratik Gandhi. 

This will be Bebo's first project after she delivered her second baby. She will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. 

 

