New Delhi: Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan appeared on the iconic quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. The episode was recently shot, showcasing the actors' playful chemistry and their deep respect for Bachchan, a stalwart of Indian cinema.

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a memorable snapshot with his co-star Vidya and Mr. Bachchan, cleverly captioning it, "Rooh Baba x Manjulika x Bhootnaath".

This playful nod to their characters from the film has generated excitement among fans, who eagerly anticipate the next installment of this beloved horror-comedy franchise.

With Kartik Aaryan reprising the role of Rooh Baba from superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he will be seen with Tripti Dimri, the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan and her partner in crime, Madhuri Dixit! Directed by Anees Bazmee and initiated by Bhushan Kumar, this much-anticipated release is set to carry forward the legacy of Bollywood’s favorite horror-comedy franchise.

Get ready for a Diwali filled with spooky fun and laughter! Stay tuned for more thrilling updates! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.