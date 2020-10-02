KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan's pep talk comforts contestants, reveals story behind bats entering his house - Watch

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is back with a bang! The most-awaited quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 12 has kickstarted a few days back and it is already high on the buzz word. Fans are delighted to watch the towering personality of Big B comforting the contestants with his pep talk while sharing trivia.

In one of the latest episode videos shared by the channel airing it, Big B is seen sharing a little trivia about Bats at his residence Jalsa in Mumbai. Watch the full video here:

Interestingly, earlier this year, Amitabh Bachchan had shared on social media about a bat having entered his house. He wrote: BREAKING NEWS !!! News of the hour .. a BAT , yes just entered my room .. 3rd floor Jalsa .. where we all sit and chill .. never seen before in the area, let alone a house , ... in my house ... in my room !!!

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 12) is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 11 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC.

KBC was first telecast in India back in 2000, therefore this year it completes two decades of its successful innings on television.