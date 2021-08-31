KBC 13 contestant in trouble for participating in Amitabh Bachchan's show - Here's why

New Delhi: The much-loved quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently running in its 13th season which has seen some amazing participants already. One of the contestants named Desh Bandhu Panday from Kota, Rajasthan appeared on the show last week and though he only managed to win Rs 3, 20, 000, looks like he's in a legal mess.

According to a report published in Times Now, Desh Bandhu, who is a railway professional had applied for his leaves before heading to Mumbai for KBC 13 but his application was not considered. Now, as a result of this, he has been issued a charge sheet by the Railway Administration for participating in the quiz show.

No official word has come from the Railway administration on it yet.

Desh Bandhu failed to answer the 11th question worth Rs 6, 40, 000.

Q: Which of these countries falls entirely in Europe?

Options: Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, Kazakhstan.

The correct answer is Ukraine, but he answered it wrong.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 premiered on August 23, 2021. The show has got its first crorepati in visually challenged contestant Himani Bundela, who will play for Rs 7 crore question as well.