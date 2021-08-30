Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Visually-impaired Himani Bundela becomes first crorepati, will she answer Rs 7 cr question?

New Delhi: Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 has finally got its first crorepati of this season. Yes, you read that right.

The show which has recently started from August 23, 2021, with Gyan Raj becoming the first contestant on the show, has been winning hearts of the viewers ever since it got premiered.

In the recently released promo, Big B can be seen offering the cheque of Rs 1 crore to the visually impaired contestant Himani Bundela and congratulating her over her big win.

In tonight's episode, Himani will be on the hot-seat and with her sheer brilliance and confidence faces 16th question worth Rs 7 crore. Will she be able to conquer the biggest title? Well only time will tell:

Who is Himani Bundela?

Himani is 25-year-old and is currently a teacher in Kendriya Vidyalaya in Agra. She was not blind since beginning, but met with an accident in 2011 due to which things got difficult for her. She was accompanied by her father in KBC-13 and in one of the promos when she won Rs 1 crore, her father can be seen teary-eyed and shared that the family is extremely proud of her.

Although, this year the contestants and the crew are taking extreme care of COVID norms but as Himani was visually impaired and so Big B was seen holding her hand and making her comfortable in every possible way. He was also seen offering her a glass of water.

Himani wants to help physically challenged kids

During the promo, Himani shared that she wants to help physically challenged children through mental maths where she will teach them through magic maths with special tricks which makes it easy and convenient for students to learn. She also shared that she wanted to come to KBC so that she can tell everyone about the awareness programme that she runs in her school and she also aims at expanding it to other Kendriya Vidyalaya schools in India.

Senior Bachchan got so impressed with her trick that he said he wants to leave all this and want to take her classes.

Himani’s episode will air on August 30 and 31 on Sony TV.

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC 12) is a game show based on the British TV programme titled 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'. Big B has been associated with it for 11 seasons, and Shah Rukh Khan hosted season 3 of KBC.