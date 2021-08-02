Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sourabh Raaj Jain gets evicted as second contestant, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla miffed by decision

New Delhi: After Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli’s eviction, it was Sourabh Raaj Jain who got evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 as the second contestant.

This came as a shock for the contestants as well as fans because Sourabh was going strong in the show and was safe in the earlier task. But it happened after Arjun Bijlani used his "K Medal" and put himself in safe zone and nominated Sourabh in place of him.

Although, their fellow contestant Shweta Tiwari was upset with the decision as she felt it was unfair for Sourabh as he performed his last task effortlessly and so he shouldn’t be put in danger zone.

The task was the contestants had to find the keys in a cabinet full of cockroaches and snakes. It was Anushka Sen and Meheck Chahl who participated in the task apart from Sourabh.

Sourabh took the maximum time of 34 minutes for completing the task and got eliminated from the show.

Show host then told him that he may not deserve to be eliminated but it happened as he couldn’t survive the task.

Laterwards, Arjun also apologised to Sourabh and said, "I do not know how will I compensate for this ever. But I will try."

Not only Sourabh’s fans but also Abhinav Shukla felt the same for him as he never left his task incomplete or aborted it throughout his journey. Infact, they believed that it was Nikki Tamboli who should have been asked to perform the task as she is just back on the show after getting eliminated in the first week of the show.

For the unversed, the Rohit Shetty-hosted show Khatron Ke Khiladi is based on the American TV show Fear Factor in which participants are required to compete against each other by performing risky tasks or stunts. The contestants are often compelled to face their fears as the challenges test their limits.

Season 11 witnessed some of the most prominent faces which include - Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, and Arjun Bijlani among others.