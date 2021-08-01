हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Paras Chhabra

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Did you know Paras Chhabra was approached for Rohit Shetty’s adventure reality show?

Paras Chhabra, who became quite a popular name post his stint in Bigg Boss season 13 was also approached for adventure reality show - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by director Rohit Shetty.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Did you know Paras Chhabra was approached for Rohit Shetty’s adventure reality show?
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Paras Chhabra, who became quite a popular name post his stint in Bigg Boss season 13 was also approached for adventure reality show - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by director Rohit Shetty.

Yes, you read that right!

Apart from Vishal Aditya Singh, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya, it was Paras who was approached by the makers from the Bigg Boss show. 

While talking to IANS, Paras shared why he rejected the offer of not participating in the stunt-based reality show. 

He said, “I was approached for Kharon Ke Khiladi but at that time, situations were worse and it was not safe. Because of Covid-19 crisis I did not accept it. My mom was scared about me going there in such difficult times. She didn't allow me."

Sharing his viewpoint on his future plans regarding Khatron Ke Khiladi, Paras shared that if given chance he will definitely participate in the season next year. He also said that he has full chances of winning the show. 

He added, “I go in a reality show to set a benchmark and to win hearts. I have done that in Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss also and I will do that in Khatron Ke Khiladi as well.”

For the unversed, the adventure reality show - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 hosted by director Rohit Shetty is currently airing on television. The shooting for this season has been done in Cape Town, South Africa. 

Season 11 has some of the most prominent faces which include - Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill, and Arjun Bijlani among others.

However, Nikki Tamboli has been eliminated from the show in the first week.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Paras ChhabraBigg Boss 13Khatron Ke Khiladi 11Rohit Shettyreality showVishal Aditya SinghAbhinav ShuklaNikki TamboliRahul Vaidya
Next
Story

Raj Kundra and associates arrested as they were destroying evidence against them in porn case: Police

Must Watch

PT2M27S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day