Kundali Bhagya December 4, 2019 episode preview: Will Karan get engaged to Mahira?

New Delhi: In the episode, when Karan finds Prithvi unconscious in his room, he calls room service in order to save him. After that, he sets the room on fire so as to stop the wedding. Meanwhile, Sherlyn, who is hiding beneath a curtain cloth, watches all of this, dreading her own life. After fire catches on and people evacuate the venue, Karan and Rishabh leave.

Preeta's mother Sarla suffers chest pain and they leave for their home. Janki aunty helps others in evacuating the place.

In the next episode, Karan laments about the fact that he has to marry just because Preeta had sent a notice. Srishti and Sunny discuss how it might be Karan who has a hand in causing trouble at Preeta’s engagement. Srishti also exclaims about how romantic this gesture by Karan was. Will Karan still end up getting engaged to Mahira? Stay tuned to find out.

