Lock Upp

Lock Upp Day 43 written updates: Poonam Pandey accuses Munawar Faruqui of hiding his marriage from Anjali

In today's Lock Upp episode, Poonam Pandey lashed out at Munawar Faruqui and accused him of hiding his marriage and romancing a 21-year-old.

Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Lock Upp, Poonam Pandey had a huge fight with Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui. At the beginning of the episode, the contestants received groceries for their jail.

However, Shivam Sharma and Azmah decided to hide a few packets of milk to irk the other contestants. Later, Karanvir Bohra and Mandana had a fight over household chores as they couldn't agree on who was going to sweep one of the barracks. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

 

Later, the inmates were given a task to make hankerchiefs and whichever team made proper hankerchiefs would win the task. They had to be of 12x12 dimensions and needed to bear a stamp of the team.

Unfortunately, the orange team end up cutting the hankerchiefs to the wrong size which spoiled their whole game. Eventually, they ended up losing the task and blue team won the game. 

Next, there was a nomination task which led to a fallout between Poonam and Anjali. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALTBalaji (@altbalaji)

 

Poonam lashed out at Anjali and Munawar. She called Anjali Arora a 4 reel hit wonder and said that Munawar hid his marriage and his romancing a 21-year-old now. 

She also called them worse than bedbugs when she was talking to Saisha.

Munawar noticed that Poonam and Saisha are not talking to him so he tried to talk to them about it. But they weren't ready for a reconcilliation.

