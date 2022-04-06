Lock Upp update: Poonam Pandey tells Munawar Faruqui, Ali and Anjali, 'Payal Rohatgi to hai he pretty'!

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp is making the right kind of noise in its maiden season. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and Poonam Pandey recently shared words of love for fellow contestant and most controversial Payal Rohatgi, who has always been in the news in the house because of her straight forwardness.

Recently, in the video clipping shared online Poonam asks Munawar Faruqui, Anjali and Ali Merchantt, "Do I do a little eye make-up? Mera face tired lagta raha hai kya? Ali and Munnavar laugh at this. And they say that these questions are wrong. "Because you are not looking like tired. She is looking more beautiful than Poonam". Poonam agrees saying, "Vo (Payal) to hai he pretty."

Payal Rohatgi's big fight with Mandana Karimi

Meanwhile, Payal and Mandana Karimi's fights also seem to be the center of attention. It so happened in last night's episode that an argument ensued between the two when Payal returns from yoga and tells her fellow prisoners "I was doing yoga, so she tells from inside her blanket that while doing yoga, die." To this, Mandana says that she did not say this and her Hindi is not like that either. Then Payal says "Intellect is in knees. You are an uneducated woman, Mandana Karimi. And then Mandana walks closer to Payal to which Payal says "Now she is coming on me. How can she tell me like that". You only eat and you are the filth of this jail”. Then Payal says “You left the show and went back, why did you come back”? And Shivam Sharma is seen enjoying all this.

Now what shape the rift between Mandana and Payal will take next, it will be known in a few weeks. Recently, there was an argument between Zeeshan Khan and Payal, after which Payal also apologized to Zeeshan and all the Muslim brothers for her controversial statement.

Lock Upp streams LIVE on ALTBalaji and MXPlayer every day.