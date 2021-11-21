हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nikki Tamboli

Nikki Tamboli raises hotness bar in shirtless neon blazer, fans call her 'bombshell'!

Reality TV star Nikki Tamboli recently featured on the cover of Fitlook magazine, donning a stunning neon green blazer.

Nikki Tamboli raises hotness bar in shirtless neon blazer, fans call her &#039;bombshell&#039;!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 star Nikki Tamboli broke the internet with her latest sizzling photoshoot in a neon green pantsuit. On Saturday (November 20), she had taken to Instagram to share a picture of her magazine cover for the publication - Fitlook.

She was seen dressed in a shirtless blazer and high-waisted pants with her hair styled straight. Nikki looked like a total boss woman in the photo.

In the caption, she wrote, "It’s not my fault that am popular neither is it my fault if you are jealous." The social media posts has more than 250,000 likes on it.

Take a look at her post:

 

Comedienne Sugandha Mishra and actress Sana Makbul showered love on the picture by dropping fire and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section.

Nikki Tamboli is known for her roles in films such as 'Kanchana 3', 'Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu' and 'Thippara Meesam'.

 

She was last seen in the adventure reality TV show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' hosted by Rohit Shetty. 

 

On the personal front, Nikki Tamboli lost her brother to COVID-19 this year, days before participating in the show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'. 

