Abhinav Shukla shares sizzling photo of himself and Rubina Dilaik by the pool, Nikki Tamboli reacts

New Delhi: Actor Abhinav Shukla and his wife and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik’s jodi is immensely loved by their thousands of fans, who popularly call them ‘Rubinav’. To their delight, Abhinav Shukla dropped a super hot throwback photo of himself with ladylove Rubina from their Maldives vacation on Instagram. “Remembering the Maldivian Sun,” the actor simply captioned the post.

Check it out:

In the photo, Rubina looks sizzling in a black bikini and oversized straw hat. She is sitting on Abhinav’s lap. The latter is wearing his sunglasses swimming trunks in the photo.

Rubina and Abhinav's close friend and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli dropped a comment on the post. “You have the moon with you @ashukla09,” wrote the actress. Charrul Malik commented, “Ahaa,” with a red heart emoji.

Various fans also showered on the couple in the comment section. “Wow, love u both my darlings u both are. Hope to c young Shukla soon,” commented on user. Another wrote, “We love you RUBINA”. A third commented, “The hottest couple in town”.

The couple went to Maldives in September this year to celebrate Abhinav’s 39th birthday.

Check some more photos from their dreamy vacations:

On the work front, Abhinav was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 on TV, whereas Rubina starred in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. The two have also featured in multiple music videos after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. Rubina will next be seen in ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ song which releases on November 18.