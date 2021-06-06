Pearl V Puri rape case: Netizens are divided over allegations against TV actor!

New Delhi: The news of television actor Pearl V Puri being arrested in an alleged case of raping a minor girl on Friday (June 4), turned internet into a battleground with many celebrities and people, including Ekta Kapoor, Nia Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni and others are vouching for Pearl’s innocence, there are many others who have questioned these supporters of quick judgement on a sensitive issue.

Many of the people who are not supporting the ‘Naagin’ actor, are sharing a video of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Kumar Patil saying that there is indeed evidence against the actor for rape.

Check out some of these tweets below.

Yet another example that how easy is it get trapped into #FalseCase #PearlVPuri pic.twitter.com/RbvGstEdk6 — Happy Singh (@happy_f0revr) June 5, 2021

The problem with women posting photos with an abuser and providing their character certificates is that the same man could be nice to you and not nice to someone who is vulnerable or someone who he thinks is beneath him. It isn't so hard to understand, is it? #PearlVPuri — Ghazal (she/her) (@syahiunboxed) June 6, 2021

"I know him, he can't do it" is the most baseless thing you could say. You never know what's inside a person until they choose to show it to you. Celebs can really take a back seat in this, until the judgement is out and both sides are heard.#PearlVPuri pic.twitter.com/fkcrPfcUXL — GreekAndLatin (@Greekandlatin1) June 5, 2021

Dear Ekta Kapoor And Her Chamcha's and #PearlVPuri Fans Listen To This DCP Statement. pic.twitter.com/eEmpytrTaj — (@_flyingcupid) June 5, 2021

Popular from shows like ‘Naagin’, ‘Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha’and ‘Meri Saasu Maa’, actor Pearl V Puri is currently out on bail. The actor is booked under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Waliv police station.