Pearl V Puri rape case: Netizens are divided over allegations against TV actor!

Television actor Pearl V Puri has been booked for raping a minor on June 4 at the Waliv police station.  

New Delhi: The news of television actor Pearl V Puri being arrested in an alleged case of raping a minor girl on Friday (June 4), turned internet into a battleground with many celebrities and people, including Ekta Kapoor, Nia Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni and others are vouching for Pearl’s innocence, there are many others who have questioned these supporters of quick judgement on a sensitive issue.

Many of the people who are not supporting the ‘Naagin’ actor, are sharing a video of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Kumar Patil saying that there is indeed evidence against the actor for rape.

Check out some of these tweets below.

Popular from shows like ‘Naagin’, ‘Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha’and  ‘Meri Saasu Maa’, actor Pearl V Puri is currently out on bail. The actor is booked under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Waliv police station.

 

Pearl V Purirape chargesPOCSOEkta KapoorAnita HassanandaniAly GoniHina Khan
