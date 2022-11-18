topStoriesenglish
Shalin did not do anything wrong...: Gauahar Khan, Devoleena call out MC Stan and Shiv for being violent!

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 12:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss was action-packed. What looked like one of the interesting task days after a long time this season, things went awry towards the end of the day for the inmates.
Shalin did not do anything wrong...: Gauahar Khan, Devoleena call out MC Stan and Shiv for being violent!

New Delhi: Tonight's episode of Bigg Boss was action-packed. What looked like one of the interesting task days after a long time this season, things went awry towards the end of the day for the inmates. 

After Tina sprained her ankle and Shalin ran to her rescue, MC Stan offered a suggestion, later as Shalin continued to massage Tina's foot, MC Stan walked by making derogatory remarks. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

After hurling a series of abuses, Shalin replied back giving in to the provocation and instigation.  MC Stan went ahead and threatened to kill him. Shiv was also seen holding Shalin's face and also pushed him. 

The inmates came to the rescue on time & separated the two. In the promo of Shukravaar Ka Vaar, Salman looks visibly upset with the incident and schools MC Stan for his use of language. 

Ex-contestants of the show Gauahar Khan and Devoleena were amongst many others who stood in support of Shalin. 

Gauahar wrote in her tweet, 'Shiv literally held Shalin's face n pushed it back, near his neck. So shouldn’t shiv evict himself ?????? #bully! Shalin did not do anything wrong, he got unnecessarily abused by MC Stan. His language is so so bad. Sick that whole group is full of bullies !' 

Devoleena also tweeted: Priyanka and Shalin are emerging as the strongest contestants of this season so far. Love the honesty of Archana. Filhaal toh yahin 3 hai jo hai. #bb16 @BiggBoss

