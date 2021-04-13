Singer B Praak to appear on Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey's show ‘Udaariyaan’

New Delhi: It is the start of the festive season on Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey's new show ‘Udaariyaan’. Having turned producers for the first time, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta's show has been creating waves amongst the audience leaving no stone unturned to make it a huge success.

Be it the happening peppy title track of Udaariyaan or a grand festive celebration with some special appearances, the power couple makes sure to stun the audience with something new.

With Punjab’s most auspicious festival ‘Baisakhi’ round the corner, the cast of Udaariyaan is all set to celebrate this festival in an interesting yet unique way.

Sargun Mehta, who has created a niche for herself in the Punjabi industry has roped in another remarkable singer for her new show. Yes, you read it right! Post collaborating with Badshah for an introductory track featuring the characters, the beautiful duo has now roped in Punjabi industry ace singer B Praak who graced the sets of Udaariyaan to celebrate this glorious festival.

Marking Sargun Mehta’s second collaboration with B Praak, she mentioned, "It feels great to collaborate with B Praak again after Qismat. Being the star singer of the Punjabi Industry, B Praak's melodious voice creates an amazing aura and I am glad to have him on the sets of our show Udaariyaan to shoot the special episode for Baisakhi. I specially flew to Chandigarh for this shoot and celebrate this festival with him and it was one of the best time spent".

Talking about the same Ravi Dubey said, "B Praak’s voice is magic. His songs are euphonious to one’s ear! I’ve always heard good things about him from Sargun as well. I was more than happy to have him on board with us for Udaariyaan. I am sure his voice will add more glory to the special episode of Baisakhi in Udaariyan".