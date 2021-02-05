Supreme Court issues another notice to ‘Mirzapur’ makers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court issued notice to the makers of Amazon Prime Video’s web series ‘Mirzapur’ on Friday (February 3). This is the second notice issued to the ‘Mirzapur’ creators by the top court.

Taking cognisance of the petition filed by Supreme Court Advocate and a native of Mirzapur city, Rudra Vikram Singh, the apex court sent notice to the directors and producers of the show and sought a reply for allegedly portraying the city in a bad light through the web series.

Singh alleged that the Mirzapur district has been portrayed as a district of goons and mafias. He claimed that the depiction of the people of Mirzapur in the web series as mafias led to an unfavourable view of its inhabitants which has affected his professional and social life.

The SC has scheduled the hearing of the plea on March 8.

Meanwhile, the shooting for the third season of the crime drama has begun. ‘Mirzapur’ is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment.

Earlier, the top court had sent a notice to Amazon Prime on a petition filed by a Noida-based lawyer alleging that the show 'Mirzapur' is maligning the image of the place in Uttar Pradesh.

"Mirzapur has rich cultural value, but in 2018 Excel Entertainment has launched a web series named Mirzapur of 9 episodes in which they have shown Mirzapur a city of goons and adulteresses," the plea had said.

‘Mirzapur 2’ is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. Created by Puneet Krishna, the executive producers are Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

The ensemble cast of the show includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar.