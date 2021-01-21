After 'Tandav', plea against Mirzapur web series; SC sends notice to makers

New Delhi: After multiple FIRs were registered against Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Tandav' web-series for allegedly hurting the sentiments of a particular community, another web-show 'Mirzapur'has come under the scanner.

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice on a petition filed by a Noida-based lawyer alleging that the show 'Mirzapur' is maligning the image of the place in Uttar Pradesh. The SC notice has been issued to Amazon Prime.

"Mirzapur has rich cultural value, but in 2018 Excel Entertainment has launched a web series named Mirzapur of 9 episodes in which they have shown Mirzapur a city of goons and adulteresses," said the plea, reported by IANS.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde after a brief hearing in the matter issued a notice on the plea Centre, Excel Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Amazon Prime Video.

The petitioner specifically objected to the portrayal of a woman hailing from the district having sexual affair with the servant and her father-in-law as well.

"By showing such ridicules and shameless things on the name of a city/ district is the insult of approximately 30 lakh population and rich culture of Mirzapur," added the plea.

The web-series is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment.

Mirzapur 2 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. It has been created by Puneet Krishna while the executive producers are Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, in the lead roles alongside Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar feature in season 1 and 2 of Mirzapur.