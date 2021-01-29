हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mirzapur

No arrest for Mirzapur web series makers Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani after court breather

Earlier, the Supreme Court issued a notice on a petition filed by a Noida-based lawyer alleging that the show 'Mirzapur' is maligning the image of the place in Uttar Pradesh. The SC notice has been issued to Amazon Prime Video which premiered the show.

No arrest for Mirzapur web series makers Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani after court breather

New Delhi: In a big relief to Mirzapur web series makers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the Allahabad High Court has stayed their arrest. The court has issued a notice to the state government and complainant who filed an FIR against the makers, seeking a reply. 

On January 17, an FIR was filed at Mirzapur Kotwali Dehat police station against the makers. The complainant stated that the web series presented Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh in a bad light. Objection was also raised on the way it has been projected. 
 
A bench of Justice MK Gupta and Justice Virendra Kumar division issued the observations. 

Earlier, the Supreme Court issued a notice on a petition filed by a Noida-based lawyer alleging that the show 'Mirzapur' is maligning the image of the place in Uttar Pradesh. The SC notice has been issued to Amazon Prime. 

"Mirzapur has rich cultural value, but in 2018 Excel Entertainment has launched a web series named Mirzapur of 9 episodes in which they have shown Mirzapur a city of goons and adulteresses," said the plea, reported by IANS.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde after a brief hearing in the matter issued a notice on the plea Centre, Excel Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and Amazon Prime Video.

The web-series is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment.

Mirzapur 2 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. It has been created by Puneet Krishna while the executive producers are Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. 

 

 

 

