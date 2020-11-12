Kaleen Bhaiya aka Pankaj Tripathi's bhaukaal continues, 'Mirzapur 3' on its way!

New Delhi: Amazon Original Series Mirzapur creates history with its second season and looking at the buzz, the makers today announced that the raw, gritty and intense crime drama has become the most-watched show on the service in India within just 7 days of the release of the eagerly awaited new season.

Riding high on the success of season 2 of Mirzapur, Amazon Prime Video also announced the greenlighting season 3 of the series.

The second season of Mirzapur not only recorded one of the highest completion rates but remarkably almost half of the viewers who completed the series binge-watched the second season within just 48 hours of its launch, setting a new benchmark.

The second season of Mirzapur has been watched by viewers in over 180 countries within a week of its launch. Nearly 50% of the viewers who completed the second season, binge-watched it within just 2-days.

With a stellar ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, in the lead roles alongside Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang, the show continues to receive massive adulation and viewership from across the world.

This season also featured Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar who have left an indelible impression on audiences with their passionate and layered performances.

Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Entertainment, said, “Across two gripping seasons, Mirzapur has become a global sensation and we couldn’t be happier associating with Amazon Prime Video to make this happen! The show’s massive fandom and the viewers’ magnitude of love towards the new season was seen through reactions on social media within days of its release, and we are truly humbled by the response.”

The web-series is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment.

Mirzapur 2 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. It has been created by Puneet Krishna while the executive producers are Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.