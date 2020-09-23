Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu warns haters to stop using her pics for memes!

New Delhi: One of the most popular and longest-running sitcoms on television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sidhwani shot back at her haters on Instagram. Palak plays the role of Sonu on the show.

The young telly actress warned her detractors from using her photoshopped images for spreading hate against her. She put up the message on her Instagram story. Take a look:

Palak replaced Nidhi Bhanushali on the show last year.

Sometime back, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began shooting with all the necessary social distancing norm amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic which had earlier disrupted all the TV and film shoots.

The popular sitcom is loved by the audiences for its hilarious content.