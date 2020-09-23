Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu warns haters to stop using her pics for memes!

New Delhi: One of the most popular and longest-running sitcoms on television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sidhwani shot back at her haters on Instagram. Palak plays the role of Sonu on the show.
I believe in magic and miracles, Hope and angels, Destiny and karma, Dreams and God and fate, love and kindness, light and laughter, intuition and grace, serendipity and synchronicity, Beauty and wisdom, Art and spirits, Gratitude and You! . . . #postoftheday #instamood #insta #instadaily #gratitude #love #actor #palaksindhwani #blessed
The young telly actress warned her detractors from using her photoshopped images for spreading hate against her. She put up the message on her Instagram story. Take a look:
Palak replaced Nidhi Bhanushali on the show last year.
“Hum sab apni smile hold kar rahe the par second picture tak azzy @iamazharshaikh ko bhukh lag gayi..!! “ It feels so good to be back on the set after this long break. Nostalgic, a bit emotional, euphoria, enthusiasm, madness, etc etc all these words if compiled together might give you an idea about my today’s experience. Thank you all for loving us wholeheartedly. Will be back on your television soon! Ps - these pictures were taken during the scene. . . . . #postoftheday #tmkoc #love #pyaarelog #insta #instadaily #weareback #palaksindhwani #actor #sonu #influencer #set #love #blessed
Sometime back, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah began shooting with all the necessary social distancing norm amid the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic which had earlier disrupted all the TV and film shoots.
The popular sitcom is loved by the audiences for its hilarious content.