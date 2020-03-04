This March, unfold the untold with four new Privé Premieres on &PrivéHD

Some stories are never to be told, while some others unfold the untold. Some stories ache for happiness that is due, while some fear the unimaginable. This March, &PrivéHD, the premium destination for nuanced cinema, is set to present back-to-back Privé Premieres that make you ponder the other side.

Starting March 07, 2020, every Saturday at 1 PM and 9 PM, &PrivéHD, available with the Zee Prime English HD Pack, encourages viewers to explore the unheard and the uncommon with four Privé Premieres - 'Where Hands Touch', 'To Dust', 'All Is True' and 'The Tomorrow Man'.

Bringing an eye-opening tale that is set against the horrors of Nazi Germany, 'Where Hands Touch' is the first premiere lined-up in March. Written and directed by the BAFTA award-winning director, screenwriter and actor Amma Asante, the film features Amandla Stenberg essay the role of Leyna and George MacKay as Lutz. Having premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, the movie garnered immense critical acclaim for bringing to the fore the heart-warming yet forbidden love story during challenging times.

'Where Hands Touch' is a coming of age story that is a true reflection of how love knows no colour or creed. The film revolves around the life of a 15-year old Leyna (Amandla Stenberg), daughter of a white German mother and a black African father, who lives in constant fear due to the colour of her skin. Upon meeting Lutz (George MacKay), a member of the Hitler Youth, the two form an unlikely bond, thus putting both their lives at risk. They are bound by the realization of the horrors being committed against the Jews, as Leyna struggles to avoid the fate of black Germans at the time.

Will love triumph against all odds? This March, witness mesmerizing tales unfold the unheard with back-to-back Privé Premieres on Saturdays at 1 PM and 9 PM.