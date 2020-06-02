Trending: Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia shares yet another unseen pic with BJP patriarch LK Advani

New Delhi: Amid the lockdown to fight the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, watching your favourite epics of the 80s-90s Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' and BR Chopra's 'Mahabharat' has been a respite for TV buffs.

The actors from both the show received utmost love and appreciation from fans across the globe. After Doordarshan's decision to re-run the show, it has been a joyride for fans once again.

Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala aka Mata Sita from 'Ramayan' is a popular celebrity on social media. She recently went down the memory lane and shared a major throwback picture from her political days when she met veteran political leader LK Advani. Check it out here:

Not many know that she began her political journey in the early 90s. She won Lok Sabha elections from Baroda constituency in 1991 as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate.

Sometime back as well, she had shared her pictures with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, LK Advani and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as well.

Dipika acted in several TV shows and movies in her illustrious career but it was playing Devi Sita which made her a household name and showered her with superstardom.

In 2019, she was seen as Yami Gautam's mother in Ayushmann Khurrana's successful film 'Bala'. She will next be seen in a biopic on freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu.