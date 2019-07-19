UNbox Cinema with the launch of &xplorHD

Leading the Hindi cinema domain with exclusive content, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) is a pioneer in bringing extraordinary content to its audience. Taking a step towards cementing its position as the number one network in the country, the global media and entertainment conglomerate has added another channel in the Hindi movie category with the launch of a premium HD Hindi movie channel - &xplorHD.

The channel promises an unparalleled experience that will unbox cinema for the viewers.

Watch the promo here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysJp5rxxzVs

When life is an exploration, why shouldn't cinema also be the same? The Indian audience is forever seeking new experiences and is constantly re-evaluating cinematic conventions. Today's generation believes that an experiment is a new form of experience.

Taking this viewer insight into consideration and bridging the need gap for content that is beyond the traditional definition of cinema, &xplorHD will cater to every movie aficionado's entertainment cravings that are UNroutine, UNexpected and UNformula. The channel boasts of a vast repertoire of titles that explores storytelling like never before.

&xplorHD will air movies like Article 15, Badla, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Tumbbad, Sonchiriya, Gully Boy, Manmarziyaan and many more. By showcasing movies that are thought-provoking yet entertaining on television, &xplorHD with its brand promise of 'Cinema Unboxed' endeavours to bring to its audience cinema that helps one explore different worlds.

Talking about their latest offering, Ruchir Tiwari, Business Head, Zee Hindi Movies Cluster, said, “The Hindi movies industry is moving towards creating content which relies on the power of interesting stories and differentiated treatment. We are seeing an increase in dependence on these factors for box office success. Furthermore, studies have indicated that the HD TV audience has an unsatiated palette for such movies but doesn't have a single avenue where it can be experienced. &xplorHD with its specially curated library of exclusive, rich, new age entertainers will be the premium destination for the discerning audience.”

Prathyusha Agarwal, CMO, ZEEL adds, “At ZEEL, our aim is to offer extraordinary content which satiates the need of our diverse viewer segments. For today's audience, experimentation is a new form of experience. Be it food, friends, relationships, jobs, vacations, no experiment is increasingly seen as no experience. Specifically, when it comes to Hindi Cinema, familiar definitions are no longer valid. With a brand promise of 'Cinema Unboxed', &xplorHD strives to help viewers embark on a journey of cinematic and emotional discovery. Crafted for an audience that consumes the latest in design and content, the brand's visual premise rests on the device of a maze with a travelling ball reflecting an unexpected world to explore. We invite the audience to eschew the routine and familiar and unbox the unformulaic world with &xplorHD”

Contact your DTH/Cable Operator now to experience UNroutine, UNexpected, UNformula movies with &xplorHD!