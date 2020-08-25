'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actors Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis, Samir Onkar and 4 crew members test coronavirus positive

New Delhi: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' stars Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis and Samir Onkar have tested positive for coronavirus. However, they are asymptomatic and quarantined at home. Apart from them, four crew members have also been found COVID-19 positive.

The makers of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' have released a statement saying that the BMC has been informed and the entire set has been sanitised and fumigated.

"Actors Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar, who are an integral part of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', have tested positive for COVID-19, but the three of them are asymptomatic. Due to safety reasons, they are in home quarantine. BMC had advised them for the same as they were showing no symptoms. Immediately, the entire on-crew team was isolated and tested. Four crew members have now tested positive. The BMC has been informed and the entire set has been sanitised and fumigated. Currently, all of them are receiving medical attention in home quarantine," read a statement released by producer Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions.

"We are constantly in touch with them as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all safety and precautionary measures are adhered to," it added.

Sachin Tyagi, who plays Manish Goenka, the father of lead actor Mohsin Khan, said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. Inspite of all the precautions that we took, it has happened. Now I have to accept it and hope for the best. I am isolated at home and following all the health guidelines. I fell ill and went for the dengue test as all the symptoms were suggesting dengue. Dengue did come positive but so did COVID-19. The good part is that I am asymptomatic so no real reason to worry. I want to thank everyone for their concern and all the good wishes that have been pouring in. Hoping for a speedy recovery and rejoining work soon.Thank you, DKP for your support and tremendous efforts in taking each precaution that one could possibly take."

Swati Chitnis, who stars as Sachin's mother in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', said, "I would like to clarify that I have tested positive with COVID-19. Luckily, I am asymptomatic and doing well, recovering fast. I have been monitoring my health from time to time. Hopefully, I will bounce back soon. Rajan Shahi is the best producer I have ever worked with and actors are well taken care of by his team."

Meanwhile, Samir Onkar said, "For the first time in my life I feel being positive is not so cool. Luckily, I am asymptotic so there are not such reactions. But I have self-isolated myself and also taking care of my diet and also doing some breathing exercise. God is great, everything will be fine."

He also shared the statement on Instagram:

Earlier television stars such as Parth Samthaan, Additi Gupta, Shrenu Parikh and Mohena Kumari, who quit 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' some months ago, also tested positive for coronavirus.