Zee Telugu crackles up with celebrations for Crystal Anniversary

It's just not another day for Zee Telugu. Today marks the 15th year anniversary of Zee Telugu, the first south regional channel from the ZEE network. The channel started with some iconic shows and became a trendsetter in Telugu entertainment, while its homegrown stories travelled across various markets in its 15 years journey, to be only received with immense warmth.

Over a month into the lockdown with physical distancing becoming a way of life across the country and families continuing to adhere to the lockdown rules, the only ray of hope is entertainment content on television and digital media. Understanding the market need, Zee Telugu, on the occasion of its 15th anniversary, promises to create celebratory content along with engaging power-packed shows. Starting today, every Monday to Friday, between 8 – 9 PM, Zee Telugu brings a majestic political story 'Queen' & the classic comedy show 'Amrutham' season 1 only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

To commemorate the celebrations of its 15th anniversary this year, Zee Telugu will take its ardent viewers through a nostalgic trip with 'Anubandhaneke Padihenelu'. The specially curated show, shot at home, fully adhering to social distancing policies, with actors revealing their bond with the channel along with some iconic moments from the popular past and current shows, sprinkled with some heartwarming performances by Zee Telugu artists will air today at 11:30 AM. Decked with cinematic splendor and a unique visual experience, Zee Telugu has always taken the onus to showcase new blockbusters for its audience, since inception. Adding to its vast repertoire of movie across genres, on 15th anniversary, Zee Telugu will air the World Television Premiere of Raahu tonight at 6 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

Marking the 15th anniversary, Zee Telugu raises a state-wide call to all Telugu viewers by initiating a campaign, #GetMasked to begin embracing the new normal by making and wearing their own sustainable, reusable masks at home and donate them to the ones in need. The movement is to empower everyone to take charge of protecting themselves, their families and communities – encouraging individual action and responsibility among the nation, getting them ready to fight the single largest fight our generation is seeing, globally. The initiative got off to a great start with viewers actively participating in making & donating masks.

Commenting on 15th anniversary and content line-up, Anuradha Gudur, Business head of Zee Telugu and Zee Cinemalu said, “Since the lockdown, we have been making constant efforts for our viewers stay entertained while staying connected with us. We are hopeful that the launch of Queen is likely to bring a spark of positivity for our audience during this lockdown. And the telecast of the Amrutham will further strengthen our commitment to our viewers as we take them down memory lane. Through challenging times, Zee Telugu continues to stay connected with its loyal viewers through a carefully curated mix of shows for wholesome entertainment.”

