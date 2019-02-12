हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka parts ways with coach Sascha Bajin

Meanwhile, Osaka has pulled out of this week's Qatar Open due to a back injury.

Image credit:Twitter/@AustralianOpen

Two weeks after picking up her second successive Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, new world number one Naomi Osaka has parted ways with her coach Sascha Bajin.

The Japanese tennis star took to her official Twitter handle to confirm the news while also sending best wishes to Bajin for his future ahead. 

“Hey everyone, I will no longer be working together with Sascha. I thank him for his work and wish him all the best in the future," Osaka tweeted. 

Bajin, on the other hand, thanked Osaka for letting him being part of his tennis career. 

“I wish you nothing but the best as well. What a ride that was. Thank you for letting me be part of this," the 2018 WTA’s coach of the year in 2018 replied. 

Bajin, who had joined forces with Osaka ahead of the 2018 season, had previously also worked with American tennis ace Serena Williams, Belarusian's Victoria Azarenka and Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark.

On January 26, Osaka became the first woman to bag two Grand Slam titles in a row, since Williamson won four straight in 2014-15, by defeating Petra Kvitova 7-6, 5-7, 6-4 in a thrilling final clash at the Australian Open. 

The victory also saw the Japanese tennis star climb up to the numero-uno spot in the women's tennis rankings to become the youngest star to make her debut at No 1 since Wozniacki, who achieved the feat at the age of 20 in 2010.

Meanwhile, Osaka has pulled out of this week’s Qatar Open due to a back injury.

