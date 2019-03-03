Roger Federer sees off Stefanos Tsitsipas to lift 100th ATP title in Dubai

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has achieved another feat in his already illustrious career as he thrashed Greek professional Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to lift his 100th ATP title at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships.

The Swiss tennis star was dominant throughout the summit showdown on Saturday as he eased past 20-year-old Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and nine minutes.

With the win, Federer has taken revenge of his shocking Australian Open defeat at the hands of Tsitsipas, who registered a 6-7, 7-6, 7-5, 7-6 win in a thrilling last-16 clash at Rod Laver Arena.

Reflecting on the triumph, Federer said that though it is great to pick up his eighth title in Dubai, the credit should go to Stefanos for playing so well throughout the tournament.

“I’m delighted. It’s great to win my eighth here in Dubai and in combination with my 100th singles title.It’s been a difficult week for me, tough opponents throughout but credit to Stefanos as well, he played a great tournament," Federer said.

The Swiss tennis star further stressed that he doesn't play tennis to break records, however, admitting that reaching the 100-mark milestone is definitely special.

“As for records, we live in an age where every record has to be shattered, but not for me.We’ll see how much more I have left in the tank, but reaching 100 is a dream and tonight was a very special evening, but it’s not about breaking every single record," he said.

The victory also saw Federer become only the second player in the Open Era after American great Jimmy Connors to have won 100 titles. Connors has a total of 109 titles to his name.

(With inputs from Reuters)