Sania Mirza got ENGAGED to HIM before marrying Shoaib Malik, who is he? Read here

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza announced late on Friday that she will be playing her last professional tennis match at the Australian Open 2023. She made the announcement on her social media accounts. "My Grand Slam journey started with the Australian Open back in 2005. So, it goes without saying that this would be the most perfect Grand Slam to end my career with." In the same post, Sania thanked the support of many people in her life including her coaches, parents, sister and family. Interestingly the name of her husband Shoaib Malik went missing in the post. She instead chose to thank her 'partners' for supporting her in her career.

Sania is married to Malik for almost 13 years now. She got hitched to the Pakistani cricketer in 2010 and they have a son whose name is Izhaan Mirza Malik. Not many know that before marring Malik, Sania was allegedly engaged to Sohrab Mirza but that engagement did not last long and the two went the separate ways. Sohrab happens to be childhood friend of Sania and both of them decided to spent the life time together. But soon after the engagement, they felt that they were not compatible and it was best that they called it quits before accepting each other totally.

The TOI quoted Sohrab stating the reason of their separation. He was quoted as saying,"Differences between us cropped up straight from the start. Although we had been friends with each other's families for three generations and had known each other for about six years, we only realised we were entirely incompatible after becoming engaged. The broken engagement didn’t come out of the blue. I saw it coming."

Not to forget, for the last two months, the rumours of the Sania getting divorced from her Malik is also doing the rounds. However, what percentage of truth is the news is not confirmed as both Sania and Shoaib have not reacted to the rumours at all.